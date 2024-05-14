Submit Release
Minister Byrne attends EU Sports Council Meeting

In response to the need to increase participation levels amongst young girls and women, a number of new policies have been introduced, in addition to significant funding provided under our Women in Sport Programme. At grassroots level in sport, I have introduced a new Similar Access Requirement which ensures that public funding will not go towards the development of sports facilities, which do not provide similar access to women and men. At sport leadership level, I have also introduced a new rule to ensure 40% gender representation on the boards of National Governing Bodies and Local Sports Partnerships is both achieved and maintained, with 50% of state funding to be withheld from National Governing Bodies and Local Sports Partnerships, until such a time as 40% gender representation is achieved. We are now seeing a consistent increase in female representation at sport leadership level year on year, with the overall percentage of women on boards standing at 45% today, compared to just 24% in 2019.

