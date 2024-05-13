Senate Bill 1192 Printer's Number 1593

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - readiness through all of the following:

(i) Physical fitness and well-being.

(ii) Personal growth and development.

(iii) Social interaction and camaraderie.

(iv) Opportunities for leisure and recreation and

discounts on travel, tickets and lodging.

(2) The Adjutant General is [also] authorized to enter

into concession agreements with private organizations for the

continued operation of a canteen, exchange, commissary,

restaurant or other enterprise which will improve the morale

or welfare of [active, retired or reserve members.] service

members, veterans and their families.

(3) These operations, facilities, activities and

programs must be financially self-sustaining, and any income,

including fees and charges, derived from the concession

agreements and the operation of the facilities, activities

and programs shall be deposited by the Adjutant General [with

a bank or trust company. Moneys in the account may only be

used for the continued operation of the facilities,

activities or programs at Fort Indiantown Gap. Any Federal

funds specifically designated to assist the Adjutant General

in implementing this subsection are hereby appropriated to

the department for these purposes.] into the Service Members,

Veterans and their Families Fund established under subsection

(f).

(4) No General Fund moneys or other State funds shall be

used for the purposes authorized under this subsection. [An

audit of all accounts under this subsection must be conducted

annually on the State fiscal year basis, and the department

shall provide a copy of the audit to the Secretary of the

