SLOVENIA, May 14 - We would like to inform that the Consular section will be closed on Sunday, 2 June 2024 and Tuesday, 4 June 2024.
Emergency phone line for Slovenian citizens in distress will be available 24/7.
Clients should not purchase plane tickets to or from Cairo or conduct other travel arrangements related to our consular services until their request for appointment to approach the Embassy has been confirmed.
You just read:
Consular section to be closed between 2 and 4 June 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.