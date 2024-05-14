Consular section to be closed between 2 and 4 June 2024

SLOVENIA, May 14 - We would like to inform that the Consular section will be closed on Sunday, 2 June 2024 and Tuesday, 4 June 2024.

Emergency phone line for Slovenian citizens in distress will be available 24/7.

Clients should not purchase plane tickets to or from Cairo or conduct other travel arrangements related to our consular services until their request for appointment to approach the Embassy has been confirmed.