Introducing Throughput™,a groundbreaking tech from Saudi Arabia poised to revolutionize the global web3 gaming landscape
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the introduction of Throughput™, a groundbreaking technology from Saudi Arabia poised to revolutionize the global web3 & gaming landscape. Designed ground up, Throughput™ addresses game developers’ and players’ unique needs and challenges, setting the stage for creating the world’s most engaging and sophisticated games.
Saudi Arabia’s Emerging Role in Global Gaming
With a dynamic young population and government support, Saudi Arabia is rapidly establishing itself as a major player in the international gaming industry. At the heart of this transformation is Throughput™, providing a robust, scalable, and secure infrastructure that caters specifically to the dynamic requirements of modern gaming.
Throughput™ Features:
Blockchain Simplified: Allows gamers & developers to easily set up their own blockchain networks.
Enhanced Validation Services: Supports the management of multiple ledgers through a single system.
Scalable Resources: Offers flexible blockchain resource management tailored to the specific needs of games.
Innovative Solutions by Throughput™:
· Transaction Refuel: Shares a portion of transaction fees with originating wallet service providers and applications.
· Future-Proof Security: Incorporates quantum-resistant cryptography to safeguard against future threats.
· NFT Lending: Enables gamers to secure loans with digital assets while maintaining ownership.
· Smart Contract Safety: Identifies and neutralizes harmful smart contracts to protect users.
· Shared Digital Assets: Facilitates unique in-game economies with a focus on asset ownership and exchange.
· Secure Transactions: Ensures reliable and transparent delayed transactions, ideal for complex game operations.
Vision and Future Directions
“Throughput™ is more than just technology; it’s our commitment to transforming the gaming experience. By blending cutting-edge blockchain solutions with Saudi Arabia’s vibrant talent, we’re not just creating games — we’re setting the stage for the future of gaming globally. We’re excited to lead this journey and invite everyone to join us in this revolution,” — Yasser Alobaidan
Mr. Yasser Alobaidan
Plans are in place to establish a dedicated hub in Saudi Arabia to nurture game development, attracting the world’s top talent to collaborate and innovate, pushing Riyadh to the forefront of Web3 advancements.
Leadership
Throughput™ is led by Yasser Alobaidan, with co-founders Assad Dar of MoonGaming Studio and Alvin Reyes, former Chief Architect at Protocol Labs(Filecoin).
About Throughput™
Throughput™ is an innovative layer 0 infrastructure built using distributed ledger technology, engineered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aimed at reshaping the Web3 & gaming industry by providing state-of-the-art technological solutions to developers worldwide.
Contact: hello@throughput.network
Web: https://throughput.network
Telegram: http://t.me/ThroughputBlockchain
Twitter: https://twitter.com/0xthroughput
Mujtaba Faraz
