Introducing Throughput™,a groundbreaking tech from Saudi Arabia poised to revolutionize the global web3 gaming landscape

Throughput Network Yasser Alobaidan

SAUDI ARABIA, May 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the introduction of Throughput™, a groundbreaking technology from Saudi Arabia poised to revolutionize the global web3 & gaming landscape. Designed ground up, Throughput™ addresses game developers’ and players’ unique needs and challenges, setting the stage for creating the world’s most engaging and sophisticated games.Saudi Arabia’s Emerging Role in Global GamingWith a dynamic young population and government support, Saudi Arabia is rapidly establishing itself as a major player in the international gaming industry. At the heart of this transformation is Throughput™, providing a robust, scalable, and secure infrastructure that caters specifically to the dynamic requirements of modern gaming.Throughput™ Features:Blockchain Simplified: Allows gamers & developers to easily set up their own blockchain networks.Enhanced Validation Services: Supports the management of multiple ledgers through a single system.Scalable Resources: Offers flexible blockchain resource management tailored to the specific needs of games.Innovative Solutions by Throughput™:· Transaction Refuel: Shares a portion of transaction fees with originating wallet service providers and applications.· Future-Proof Security: Incorporates quantum-resistant cryptography to safeguard against future threats.· NFT Lending: Enables gamers to secure loans with digital assets while maintaining ownership.· Smart Contract Safety: Identifies and neutralizes harmful smart contracts to protect users.· Shared Digital Assets: Facilitates unique in-game economies with a focus on asset ownership and exchange.· Secure Transactions: Ensures reliable and transparent delayed transactions, ideal for complex game operations.Vision and Future Directions“Throughput™ is more than just technology; it’s our commitment to transforming the gaming experience. By blending cutting-edge blockchain solutions with Saudi Arabia’s vibrant talent, we’re not just creating games — we’re setting the stage for the future of gaming globally. We’re excited to lead this journey and invite everyone to join us in this revolution,” — Yasser AlobaidanMr. Yasser AlobaidanPlans are in place to establish a dedicated hub in Saudi Arabia to nurture game development, attracting the world’s top talent to collaborate and innovate, pushing Riyadh to the forefront of Web3 advancements.LeadershipThroughput™ is led by Yasser Alobaidan, with co-founders Assad Dar of MoonGaming Studio and Alvin Reyes, former Chief Architect at Protocol Labs(Filecoin).About Throughput™Throughput™ is an innovative layer 0 infrastructure built using distributed ledger technology, engineered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aimed at reshaping the Web3 & gaming industry by providing state-of-the-art technological solutions to developers worldwide.Contact: hello@throughput.networkWeb: https://throughput.network Twitter: https://twitter.com/0xthroughput