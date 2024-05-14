Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,869 in the last 365 days.

Introducing Throughput™,a groundbreaking tech from Saudi Arabia poised to revolutionize the global web3 gaming landscape

Throughput Network

Yasser Alobaidan

SAUDI ARABIA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the introduction of Throughput™, a groundbreaking technology from Saudi Arabia poised to revolutionize the global web3 & gaming landscape. Designed ground up, Throughput™ addresses game developers’ and players’ unique needs and challenges, setting the stage for creating the world’s most engaging and sophisticated games.

Saudi Arabia’s Emerging Role in Global Gaming
With a dynamic young population and government support, Saudi Arabia is rapidly establishing itself as a major player in the international gaming industry. At the heart of this transformation is Throughput™, providing a robust, scalable, and secure infrastructure that caters specifically to the dynamic requirements of modern gaming.

Throughput™ Features:
Blockchain Simplified: Allows gamers & developers to easily set up their own blockchain networks.
Enhanced Validation Services: Supports the management of multiple ledgers through a single system.
Scalable Resources: Offers flexible blockchain resource management tailored to the specific needs of games.

Innovative Solutions by Throughput™:
· Transaction Refuel: Shares a portion of transaction fees with originating wallet service providers and applications.
· Future-Proof Security: Incorporates quantum-resistant cryptography to safeguard against future threats.
· NFT Lending: Enables gamers to secure loans with digital assets while maintaining ownership.
· Smart Contract Safety: Identifies and neutralizes harmful smart contracts to protect users.
· Shared Digital Assets: Facilitates unique in-game economies with a focus on asset ownership and exchange.
· Secure Transactions: Ensures reliable and transparent delayed transactions, ideal for complex game operations.

Vision and Future Directions
“Throughput™ is more than just technology; it’s our commitment to transforming the gaming experience. By blending cutting-edge blockchain solutions with Saudi Arabia’s vibrant talent, we’re not just creating games — we’re setting the stage for the future of gaming globally. We’re excited to lead this journey and invite everyone to join us in this revolution,” — Yasser Alobaidan

Mr. Yasser Alobaidan
Plans are in place to establish a dedicated hub in Saudi Arabia to nurture game development, attracting the world’s top talent to collaborate and innovate, pushing Riyadh to the forefront of Web3 advancements.

Leadership
Throughput™ is led by Yasser Alobaidan, with co-founders Assad Dar of MoonGaming Studio and Alvin Reyes, former Chief Architect at Protocol Labs(Filecoin).

About Throughput™
Throughput™ is an innovative layer 0 infrastructure built using distributed ledger technology, engineered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aimed at reshaping the Web3 & gaming industry by providing state-of-the-art technological solutions to developers worldwide.

Contact: hello@throughput.network
Web: https://throughput.network
Telegram: http://t.me/ThroughputBlockchain
Twitter: https://twitter.com/0xthroughput

Mujtaba Faraz
Throughput Foundation Ltd.
hello@throughput.network
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Introducing Throughput™,a groundbreaking tech from Saudi Arabia poised to revolutionize the global web3 gaming landscape

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more