SPEC Delivers New SPECapc for Solidworks 2024 Benchmark

GAINESVILLE, Va., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC), the trusted global leader in computing benchmarks, today announced the availability of the SPECapc for Solidworks 2024 benchmark , an update to SPEC’s performance evaluation software for vendors and users of computing systems running Dassault Systèmes Solidworks 2024 CAD/CAM software.

“As Dassault Systèmes improves Solidworks every year, SPEC is committed to keeping the SPECapc for Solidworks benchmark aligned with the latest features and capabilities,” said SPECapc Chair Jessica Heerboth. “With the new version of the benchmark, we have added measurement for hidden line removal (HLR), which has a dramatically improved algorithm. All users of Solidworks 2024 will benefit from this up-to-date measurement.”

The SPECapc for Solidworks 2024 benchmark consists of 48 graphics tests and 12 CPU tests, exercising a full range of graphics and CPU functionality. The graphics-oriented tests use four Solidworks view settings — RealView, Ambient Occlusion and shadows — in combination with shaded and shaded-with-edges display styles, and hidden line removal. Drawing mode is also measured. Twelve CPU tests within the benchmark perform rebuild, simulation, conversion and visualize CPU rendering. The benchmark features nine models, with the largest containing 4.75 million triangles.

The 10 models included in the SPECapc for Solidworks 2024 benchmark are:

Audi R8 (car) — 715 MB in memory, exercising graphics and Visualize CPU ray tracing

Black owl (desktop computer) — 1.15 GB in memory, exercising graphics and Visualize CPU ray tracing

Digger (backhoe) — 464 MB in memory, exercising graphics and Visualize CPU ray tracing

Ferrari (car) — 533 MB in memory, exercising graphics and Visualize CPU ray tracing

Jet engine — 665 MB in memory, exercising graphics and Visualize CPU ray tracing

Menjac (motor assembly) — 514 MB in memory, exercising graphics

Motor — 392 MB in memory, exercising graphics

SpaceShipCrawler (NASA Crawler Transporter Model) — 2.3 GB in memory, exercising graphics

Super car (gullwing door) — 822 MB in memory, exercising graphics

Tesla tower — 495 MB in memory, exercising graphics

Available for Immediate Download

The SPECapc for Solidworks 2024 benchmark is available for immediate download from SPEC under a two-tiered pricing structure: free for the user community and $2,500 for sellers of computer-related products and services. SPEC/GWPG members receive benchmark licenses as a membership benefit .

About SPEC

SPEC is a non-profit organization that establishes, maintains and endorses standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. Its membership comprises more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations, and government agencies worldwide.

