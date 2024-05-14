Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,688 in the last 365 days.

Be wary of calls faking the “Center for the Wealth Partaking Scheme”

MACAU, May 14 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) has received multiple reports from residents who have received calls from individuals impersonating the "Center for the Wealth Partaking Scheme." Using recordings in both Cantonese and Mandarin, the swindlers claimed that the recipient's eligibility for the "Wealth Partaking Scheme" had been revoked. The recipients were instructed to follow the prompts in the recording to obtain more information.

Upon verification, the content of these calls was proven to be false. Scammers use this ruse to request the recipients' cooperation, including providing personal and banking information or conducting money transfers. These actions ultimately lead to a leakage of personal information or financial losses.

The Judiciary Police's Anti-Fraud Coordination Center reminds the public to hang up calls with unknown caller ID. Never readily trust people who claim to be calling on behalf of official institutions. Should there be any suspicion, verify the information through official channels. If you suspect you have received fraudulent calls, you can use the Judiciary Police's "Anti-Fraud Program" to check the risk index or provide information to the police. You can also seek assistance by calling the Judiciary Police's Anti-Fraud Enquiry Hotline at 88007777 or the Crime Report Hotline at 993.

You just read:

Be wary of calls faking the “Center for the Wealth Partaking Scheme”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more