Be wary of calls faking the “Center for the Wealth Partaking Scheme”

MACAU, May 14 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) has received multiple reports from residents who have received calls from individuals impersonating the "Center for the Wealth Partaking Scheme." Using recordings in both Cantonese and Mandarin, the swindlers claimed that the recipient's eligibility for the "Wealth Partaking Scheme" had been revoked. The recipients were instructed to follow the prompts in the recording to obtain more information.

Upon verification, the content of these calls was proven to be false. Scammers use this ruse to request the recipients' cooperation, including providing personal and banking information or conducting money transfers. These actions ultimately lead to a leakage of personal information or financial losses.

The Judiciary Police's Anti-Fraud Coordination Center reminds the public to hang up calls with unknown caller ID. Never readily trust people who claim to be calling on behalf of official institutions. Should there be any suspicion, verify the information through official channels. If you suspect you have received fraudulent calls, you can use the Judiciary Police's "Anti-Fraud Program" to check the risk index or provide information to the police. You can also seek assistance by calling the Judiciary Police's Anti-Fraud Enquiry Hotline at 88007777 or the Crime Report Hotline at 993.