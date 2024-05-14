Ukraine: Young European Ambassadors organise ‘Your European Future’ summit in Lviv

On 9 May, Young European Ambassadors in Ukraine (YEAs) organised a youth summit ‘Your European Future’, held at the America House Lviv.

A total of 78 active youth representatives participated in the summit dedicated to Europe Day. The event opened with a speech by Yaryna Turchyn, the head of the EU_LEAD project, and director of the Institute of Humanities and Social Sciences at Lviv Polytechnic National University.

The summit started with an online presentation from Mortiz Clauder, German YEA and coordinator of the EU-UA Dialogue Initiative, with the topic ‘European experience of youth policy’. It was followed by a presentation about ‘Opportunities for youth in Georgia: experience of EU’, delivered by Mariam Ketsaba, YEA in Georgia, and member of the YEA Board in Georgia.

Ukrainian YEAs Yulia Vaida and Anastasia Odnovolyk presented EU-funded opportunities for youth.

The last part of the summit was a simulation of a summit meeting between EU and Eastern Partnership countries on the topic ‘Strengthening the security dimension of the Eastern Partnership in the conditions of the Russian-Ukrainian war’. The participants had the opportunity to express their opinions about the security sphere of the countries, based on the country’s internal situation and foreign policy.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.