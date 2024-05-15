Green Logistics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Green Logistics Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The green logistics market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1744.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Green Logistics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the green logistics market size is predicted to reach $1744.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The growth in the green logistics market is due to the rise in the adoption of EVs. North America region is expected to hold the largest green logistics market share. Major players in the green logistics market include Deutsche Post AG, United Parcel Service of America Inc., CEVA Logistics, Fujitsu Limited, FedEx Corporation, Bollore Logistics.

Green Logistics Market Segments

•By Service Type: Value Added Services, Warehousing, Distribution, Transportation, Reverse Logistics, Packaging

•By Mode of Operations: Storage, Roadways Distribution, Seaways Distribution, Other Mode Of Operations

•By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprise

•By Industry: Retail Consumer Goods, Semiconductor and Electronics, Chemical and Material, Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Farming and Agriculture, Other Industries

•By Geography: The global green logistics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Green logistics refers to the implementation of sustainable practices in logistics operations to reduce the environmental impact. It involves optimizing storage space, reducing transport operations, using eco-friendly packaging, and considering the entire supply chain's environmental footprint. Green logistics aims to balance economic efficiency with environmental sustainability by measuring and minimizing the ecological impact of logistics activities.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Green Logistics Market Characteristics

3. Green Logistics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Green Logistics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Green Logistics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Green Logistics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Green Logistics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

