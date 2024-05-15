Geofencing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Geofencing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Geofencing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The geofencing market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%.” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Geofencing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the geofencing market size is predicted to reach $6.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%.

The growth in the geofencing market is due to the growth in mobile device penetration. North America region is expected to hold the largest geofencing market share. Major players in the geofencing market include Apple Inc., Google Plc, Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., T-Mobile US Inc., Intel Corporation.

Geofencing Market Segments

•By Geofencing Type: Fixed Geofencing, Mobile Geofencing

•By Component: Solution, Services

•By Technology: Active Geofencing, Passive Geofencing

•By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

•By Industry Vertical: Transportation And Logistics, Retail, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Industrial Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Government And Defense, Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Other Industry Verticals

•By Geography: The global geofencing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Geofencing refers to a location-based technology that creates virtual boundaries, enabling automated actions or notifications when a device enters or exits a specified geographical area. Geofencing is commonly used in location-based marketing and advertising to deliver personalized messages and promotions to users based on their proximity to a particular location.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Geofencing Market Characteristics

3. Geofencing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Geofencing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Geofencing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Geofencing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Geofencing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

