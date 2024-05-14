Inova Revolutionizes Cooling Solutions with the Launch of Industry Leading InRow CDUs
Inova introduces InRow CDU Series, revolutionizing cooling tech for data centers with unparalleled efficiency and customization.RENO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inova, a pioneering data center infrastructure products and solution provider, proudly announces the launch of its InRow Coolant Distribution Units (InRow CDU) Series. These innovative CDUs mark a significant advancement in cooling technology, offering unparalleled efficiency, reliability, and customization options for businesses and organizations making the leap into the next generation of data center design and high-density applications.
Sophisticated cooling systems require a Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) to distribute coolant or water effectively throughout the system. CDUs play a crucial role in regulating and controlling liquid flow, ensuring precise temperature levels and flow rates, and guaranteeing peak performance. In addition, these units also provide a wonderful demarcation point in existing facilities where innovative technology is being proposed.
Inova's CDUs provide a reliable and contaminant-free working fluid for a range of advanced cooling applications, such as Rear Door heat exchangers, Direct-to-chip cooling, and Immersion cooling solutions. This innovative technology allows businesses and organizations to achieve superior cooling efficiency and maximize the potential of their systems.
Inova's InRow CDUs are compact units that deliver industry leading cooling power efficiently, with unique designs ensuring that they exceed client expectations. These CDUs are equipped with PLC battery backup for uninterrupted operation, maximizing system uptime and reliability. Additionally, they boast the highest secondary flow in the industry, further enhancing their cooling efficiency and performance.
“Inova is committed to pushing the boundaries of cooling technology and empowering our clients to achieve optimal performance and efficiency,” said Ravishankar Shanmugasundaram, Cooling Lead at Inova. “With the launch of our new InRow CDUs, we are excited to offer a new standard of excellence in cooling solutions, providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.”
For more information about Inova’s InRow CDUs and other innovative cooling solutions, visit https://www.inovadc.com/cdu/
About Inova
Inova is on a mission to revolutionize the data center landscape with progressive, reliable, and scalable equipment solutions. Committed to empowering customers, we deliver products that meet current market demands while driving future innovations. With a focus on excellence, sustainability, and customer collaboration, Inova aims to lead the industry in technological advancements, enabling customers to achieve unprecedented success.
