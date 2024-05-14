Professional Coach Bonnie Kimpling (Coach Bonnie Kaye) to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonnie Kimpling, or Coach Bonnie Kaye as she is best known, is an expert in mindset and wellness whose skills span across many disciplines. For starters, there is her lifelong love of running, and an accomplished athletic career that includes more than 40 half marathons and full marathons that are getting close to her ambition of 50. She works as a running coach, helping those who are walking and aspire to run and those who have become runners—in maintaining their strength, pace, and performance, and even advises on nutrition and the best shoes. Bonnie believes that being a running coach and a wellness coach goes hand-in-hand, because running is an outstanding way of setting goals, maintaining focus, staying healthy and countering trauma.

Bonnie is certified as a CADC,CTP, and CODP. Among Bonnie’s featured modalities are EFT (a means for removing unprocessed emotions and trapped energy from our bodies) and Brain Spotting (which is a therapeutic approach developed by Dr. David Grand that involves looking at a certain eye position that correlates to deep emotional issues and using the brain’s power to heal itself). Bonnie has supported many users on their journey to wholeness and sobriety and is highly expert as a trauma and grief counselor.

In addition to her work with clients, Bonnie is a gifted and popular speaker and a trainer of other mental health professionals who strive to take away stigmas, address challenges effectively, and promote healing and resilience. She is also proud to work on peer recovery issues.

Bonnie has made an impact on people’s well-being in so many ways— from stress relief to more informed care, to chronic issues like depression or insomnia. Every client and every engagement bring her closer to her mission of happiness, recovery, support, and peace for all people. Bonnie’s repertoire is admirable, and her coaching encompasses a spectrum of holistic healing experiences. She will happily tailor a plan to each individual’s needs and desires. Bonnie spends a lot of time getting to know the person, their goals, and how she can best support them on the journey to health improvement.

“I have so many success stories I could share. Like a woman with chronic pain who says EFT reduced her reliance on pain medications. I know runners who draw parallels between their endurance training and focus and their life goals. I am also excited to educate counselors, students and others about opioid addiction and the use of Narcan to prevent overdoses. Making an impact on public health is my constant mission.”

Bonnie has received many honors for her coaching work as well as rave reviews from clients. One woman she coached cited her as a wise and generous soul with an earnest heart for helping others.

Bonnie is so dedicated to running that her email address includes a special combination of digits that runners understand, as it relates to the 26.2 miles of a traditional marathon. Learn more about this celebrated athlete and coach when you listen to her live show.

