Internet Initiative Japan's "Safous" Named Winner of Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2024

- IIJ Wins 4 Awards at 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2024 -

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (hereinafter "IIJ," TSE Prime: 3774), one of Japan's leading Internet access and comprehensive network solutions providers, is proud to announce that its Zero Trust security platform "Safous" has won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

- Editor's Choice SMB Zero Trust

- Next Gen Zero Trust Application Protection

- Hot Company Zero Trust BYOD

- Best Product Zero Trust Platform

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000185/202405070359/_prw_PI1fl_zaKW6D8V.png

Safous is a unified zero trust security platform that accelerates enterprise cybersecurity transformation. IIJ provides a variety of functions to solve corporate server security issues, such as security assessments of existing IT assets and zero-trust access protection for IT/OT assets.

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine during their 12th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and, with top judges who are leading InfoSec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Miki Tanaka, Global Business Director of IIJ.

The members on this coveted group of winners are located here:

https://cyberdefenseawards.com/

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Its submission requirements are for any startup, early-stage, later-stage, or public companies in the information security (InfoSec) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at https://cyberdefenseawards.com/

About Judging

The judges are certified security professionals, such as those with CISSP, FMDHS and CEH certifications, who vote based on their independent review of the company that submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" So it is looking for best-of-breed, next-generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cybersecurity news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. It is managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Its mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. CDM delivers electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about CDM at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com/ and visit https://cyberdefensetv.com/ and https://cyberdefenseradio.com/ to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://cyberdefensewebinars.com/ and realize that InfoSec knowledge is power.

About IIJ

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, system integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ was listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2022. For more information about IIJ, visit the official website: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/.

The statements within this release contain forward-looking statements about IIJ's future plans that involve risk and uncertainty. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results.

*All company, product and service names used in this press release are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

