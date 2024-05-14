Lonza and evitria Sign License Agreement to Provide Fast Access to bYlok® Bispecific Antibodies
evitria AG has partnered with Lonza to offer rapid access to bYlok® bispecific antibodies for discovery-stage transient expression research.ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- evitria AG, a global antibody expression service provider located in Zurich, Switzerland, has entered into a non-exclusive bYlok® bispecific pairing technology license agreement with Lonza. Lonza’s bYlok® technology redefines IgG-like bispecific antibody design with simplicity and confidence to drive correct heavy-light chain (HC-LC) pairing. Achieving correct HC-LC pairing during bispecific production can be challenging, with knock-on effects for yields and downstream processing.
Bispecific antibodies generated using Lonza’s bYlok® technology have been shown to achieve >95% correct HC-LC pairing. With access to bYlok® technology, evitria will continue to serve early-stage bispecific antibody discovery customers with rapid transient production of variants for discovery and non-GMP development studies. This agreement facilitates earlier and faster access to bYlok® engineered bispecifics and the rapid, high-throughput identification of lead candidates. Once lead candidates are identified, Lonza Early Development Services (EDS) can offer a seamless transition through non-GMP lead optimization into IND-enabling GMP manufacture and beyond.
Ulrich Osswald, Business Development & Licensing, Lonza: “We are excited that evitria is now able to offer bYlok® technology to support bispecific discovery and preclinical development customers with their high-throughput transient production platform. With numerous potential clinical benefits, we are pleased to work alongside evitria to contribute to the advancement of these promising antibody modalities. Lonza will continue to focus on non-GMP lead optimization services through our EDS group and seamless transition into GMP manufacturing.’’
Dr. Desmond Schofield, evitria Chief Business Officer: “evitria is thrilled to have access to Lonza’s bYlok® technology as part of our bispecific transient expression services and look forward to the benefits it will bring to our customer projects. This furthers our commitment to providing customers with access to the latest antibody technologies with minimal administrative effort, and our rapid transient production system will enable testing to begin in as little as 4 weeks.’’
