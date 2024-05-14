Soundcore Introduces Flagship Boom 2 Plus with Enhanced Power And Booming Bass For Summer
Advanced Version of Boom 2 with Enriched Sound Output and Optimized BassBELLEVUE, WA, US, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations’ premium audio brand, today unveiled the next model in the Soundcore Boom series with the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus. Featuring BassUp™️2.0 technology and Active Crossover technology, the Boom 2 Plus can deliver up to 140W audio output while ensuring clear deep bass and balanced sound. Leveraging its rugged yet portable design with a built-in handle and a strap, the Boom 2 Plus can be the perfect companion for outdoor adventurers to kick off summer activities with booming bass.
Ultimate Audio Performance with Booming Bass
Soundcore implements its customized Active Crossover Technology into the Boom 2 Plus. Traditionally employed by premium and mid-range speakers, this technology meticulously separates high and low-frequency signals to achieve significantly improved clarity and detail across various sound stages. In addition, Soundcore integrates its BassUp™️2.0 Technology, enhancing not only the sound quality but also amplifying the audio output and refining deep bass performance.
Compared to its predecessor, the popular Motion Boom Plus with 80W of power, the Boom 2 Plus offers users 100W of power to deliver a more powerful audio experience. However, with BassUp turned on, the Boom 2 Plus is able to increase the power output to 140W in order to support music tracks with deep bass, ensuring the cleanest audio experience. In order to achieve this, the two 4.5-inch woofers increase their power from 35W each to 50W each, while the two 1-inch tweeters also each increase their power from 15W to 20W with BassUp mode activated. For the hardest hitting bass tracks, the Boom 2 Plus also offers a pair of passive radiators to help listeners feel the beat.
Dynamic Lightshow
Following the iconic design of Soundcore Boom 2, the Boom 2 Plus also features two symmetrical passive radiators with an RGB light show that sync to the music. Additionally, Soundcore offers eight presets for the light show effects and also allows users to customize the colors, providing a dynamic visual experience that enhances the immersive powerful sound.
Rugged Design for Outdoor Adventures
With up to 20 hours playtime (50% volume with BassUp and light effects turned off) and its 7500 mAh/7.3V built-in battery, the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus is the perfect companion to enjoy during outdoor adventures, including family gatherings, summer beach days and backyard pool parties.
Additionally, the speaker supports 30W fast charging, which is able to charge fully in three hours. Furthermore, it also provides 10W output through USB port to ensure users' mobile devices stay powered for the entire listening session.
Featuring IPX7 waterproof certification, the Boom 2 Plus is able to withstand splashes but can even float on the water, providing an uninterrupted music experience for gatherings by pools, rivers, or beaches. The ergonomic designed handle and detachable carrying strap allows users to easily take the speaker for outdoor adventures.
Tailored Music Experience
Utilizing the Soundcore app (Google Play & Apple iOS App Store) users can customize the sound with four presets as well as tailor the music to their listening preferences with a powerful 8 band EQ. However, each of these frequency bands can be adjusted to a nearly infinite combination of customization to essentially offer a full band EQ.
The Soundcore Boom 2 Plus also supports PartyCast 2.0, allowing users to connect over 100 Soundcore PartyCast-enabled speakers together to amplify the audio output for larger parties and gatherings. Additionally, using the TWS button, users can also connect a pair of Boom 2 Plus speakers together for a true stereo experience, separating the left and right channels to reinforce a more immersive experience.
Availability and Pricing
The Soundcore Boom 2 Plus is slated to be available for purchase on May 29th for $249.99 in three colors: Phantom Black, Adventure Green and Explorer Blue in the US on Amazon, Soundcore and other retail partners. Starting today through May 28th, customers can sign up on Soundcore.com for an exclusive early bird offer.
About Soundcore
Soundcore is committed to reinventing audio by bringing it to the people. This includes premium wireless headphones and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor speakers that support popular music services, voice services, and an ever-growing number of compatible smart home products. For more information visit www.soundcore.com.
About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, AnkerMake, Eufy, Nebula, SOLIX and Soundcore.
More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.
The Anker Logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations.
