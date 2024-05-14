Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size Clinical Trials Sales Forecast 2030

Kuick Research Report Gives Insight On Recent Developments And Analyzes More Than 180 Ongoing Clinical Trials

Delhi, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2030 Report Highlights:

Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Therapy Market Opportunity: > USD 1.50 Billion By 2030

Oncolytic Viruses Immunotherapies Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

Comprehensive Insight On Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies In Clinical Trials: > 180 Therapies

FDA & EMA Designations: Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan, PRIME

Patent Analysis Therapies in Clinical Trials

IMLYGIC, Oncorine, Delytact: Availability, Dosage and Price Analysis

Platforms Used For Developing Advanced Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-oncolytic-virus-immunotherapy-market-oncolytic-virus-therapy-market-oncolytic-virus-fda-approved-oncolytic-virus-clinical-trilas

In the global landscape of cancer treatment, the market for oncolytic virus immunotherapy represents an intriguing frontier that is marked by scientific ingenuity innovation, and the search for game changing therapeutic solutions. As a result of the alignment of cutting edge research, clinical developments, and research partnerships, the domain of oncolytic virus immunotherapy signifies an opportunity to completely transform the treatment picture as well as combat various forms of malignancy.

By using the natural characteristics of viruses to target and kill cancer cells in particular, oncolytic virus immunotherapy serves as an innovative and tailored therapeutic option. This therapeutic paradigm presents a plethora of possibilities as well as obstacles that influence the dynamics of the commercial market as it moves from the arena of technological advancement to commercial triumph. In addition, as the application of oncolytic virus immunotherapy moves beyond research labs and clinical trials, an intricate framework of interrelated factors is determining its trajectory into the commercial sphere and making it a disruptive player in the global arena of cancer treatment.

Hitherto, three oncolytic virus immunotherapies, including Oncorine (H101), Imlygic (Talimogene laherparepvec), and teserpaturev (G 47; Delytact), have been approved in the market across the globe for the treatment of various types of cancer malignancies. However, it is expected that the arena will observe many more approvals in the upcoming years because of that fact that a handful of advanced oncolytic virus immunotherapies such as Oncos 102, CAN 2409, Pelareorep, CG070 in addition to VG161 have received designations like Fast track designations, Orphan drug designations, PRIME designations from regulatory agencies, FDA and EMA.

Conventional cancer therapies, such as radiation therapy and chemotherapy, frequently have serious drawbacks like toxicity and resistance. Novel approaches like oncolytic virus immunotherapy are gaining momentum as a result of patients' and healthcare professionals' search for alternatives that can be more effective while posing fewer side effects. This raises interest in novel strategies like oncolytic virus immunotherapy by increasing the need for more focused and less harmful treatments. With advancements in genetic engineering and virology, oncolytic viruses can be tailored to specific types of cancer or even individual patients, maximizing efficacy and minimizing adverse effects.

An important factor propelling the development of oncolytic virus immunotherapy is the increasing number of alliances, partnerships, and collaborations in the field. In order to develop as well as commercialize oncolytic virus immunotherapies, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and biotechnology companies are working together.

For instance, in July 2023, a strategic research collaboration has been established between US biopharmaceutical company, RenovoRx and clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, Imugene with the intention to enhance the delivery of Imugene's CF33 oncolytic virus therapy for the treatment of tumors that are challenging to access. As per the agreement, RenovoRx's exclusive TAMP (trans-arterial micro-perfusion) platform, which is intended to guarantee accurate administration of specific treatments to specific tissues, will be integrated with CF33. Compared to systemic (intravenous (IV) therapy), the TAMP therapy platform may potentially minimize a therapy's toxicities while guaranteeing precise therapeutic delivery to target the tumor directly. Targeted treatment with RenovoRx may be safer, more tolerable, and more effective thanks to its novel approach.

In the coming years, it is anticipated that the market for oncolytic virus immunotherapy will grow and multiply even more due to the increasing number of government regulatory approvals combined with investments, alliances, and partnerships in the pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, the involvement of various stakeholders in the market is a secondary factor which aids to expand the growth of oncolytic viruses worldwide. Such as, in January 2024, TILT Biotherapeutic has announced that upon administration of TILT-123, either by intravenously or intratumorally, to patients with advanced, metastatic melanoma, either alone or in conjunction with tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapy, it has been shown to be safe, feasible, and free of dose-limiting toxicities.

Growth in the market is mostly driven by the launch of new oncolytic virus products and the ongoing creation of next-generation treatments. Companies make strategic investments in order to expand their product pipelines, broaden the range of available treatments, address unmet medical needs, and foster a vibrant and competitive industry. For example, two US-based pharmaceutical companies, Repliumme and Candel Therapeutics, have introduced numerous oncolytic virus candidates that are currently in the preclinical and clinical stages of development.

All these examples illustrates that the market of oncolytic virus immunotherapy is growing at fast gait and is expected to multiple further in the forthcoming years on the account of clinical advancements, scientific discoveries, strategic collaborations, financial investments, and regulatory successes. This field will continue to evolve, providing new hope and creative ways to fight cancer, thanks to the dynamic nature of ongoing research and the cooperative efforts of scientists, clinicians, and industry stakeholders.

Neeraj Chawla Kuick research Research Head neeraj@kuickresearch.com https://www.kuickresearch.com