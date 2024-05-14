Road Closure on County Route 10/2, Danser Lane, to Begin Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Page Content

County Route 10/2, Danser Lane, will be closed, between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, May 14, 2024, through Wednesday, May 22, 2024, for paving. The paving will not be on the weekend. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Residents will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Alternate Route: Use County Route 10/2 (Stewart Run Road) and County Route 6 (Friendly Hill).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​