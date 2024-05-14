Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,724 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure on County Route 10/2, Danser Lane, to Begin Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Page Content

County Route 10/2, Danser Lane, will be closed, between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, May 14, 2024, through Wednesday, May 22, 2024, for paving. The paving will not be on the weekend. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Residents will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
 
Alternate Route: Use County Route 10/2 (Stewart Run Road) and County Route 6 (Friendly Hill).
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

You just read:

Road Closure on County Route 10/2, Danser Lane, to Begin Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more