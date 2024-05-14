Submit Release
Nightly Bridge Closure on East Huntington Bridge Beginning Monday, May 13, 2024

The East Huntington/Frank “Gunner” Gatski Bridge (WV 106) will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. beginning Monday, May 13, 2024, through Saturday, May 18, 2024, and again on Monday, May 20, 2024, through Saturday, May 25, 2024, while crews conduct a routine bridge inspection. 

Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public. Accommodations will be made for emergency vehicles. 

Traffic should avoid this area and use alternate routes. ​​

