Single Lane Closure, On WV 5, Across Creston Bridge, On Tuesday, May 14, 2024

There will be a single lane closure on WV 5, across the Creston Bridge, at milepost 13.05, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, for a bridge inspection.

Flagging personnel will be utilized to maintain traffic control. Motorists are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​