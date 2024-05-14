Lane Closure on County Route 2/7 (Marshall Street), to Begin Monday, May 13, 2024

A portion of County Route 2/7, near 512 Marshall Street, in McMechen, will be restricted to one lane beginning today, Monday, May 13, 2024, through Friday, May 17, 2024, for electric pole replacement. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
