Ramp and lane closures at I-64 West Exit 44 Friday, May 10, 2024, and Saturday, May 11, 2024

Westbound entrance and exit ramps at Interstate 64 Exit 44 (St. Albans) will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2024, through no later than 6 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2024, for paving on the ramps.
 
The westbound slow lane will also be closed between at the St. Albans exit from 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2024, through 6 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2024, and from 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2024, through 6 a.m. Sunday, May 12, 2024, to set high mast electric poles.​​

