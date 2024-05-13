Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister on the passing of Arthur L. Irving

CANADA, May 13 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the passing of Arthur L. Irving:

“It is with sadness that I learned today of the passing of Arthur L. Irving, a successful and respected Canadian business leader and philanthropist.

“A proud New Brunswick native, Mr. Irving joined his father’s company, Irving Oil, in 1951. Under his leadership, the company became one of Canada’s top employers and job creators – making Mr. Irving a symbol of Canadian entrepreneurship and success.

“Mr. Irving was part of the company for an impressive 73 years, most recently as Chairman Emeritus. In 2008, along with his brothers Jim and Jack, he was inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. In recognition of his contributions, Mr. Irving was made an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2002 and a member of the Order of New Brunswick in 2012.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer my deepest condolences to Mr. Irving’s family, friends, and those close to him. He will always be remembered and deeply missed.”

