PHILIPPINES, May 14 - Press Release

May 14, 2024 Strengthening access to healthcare in grassroots, Bong Go inspects Super Health Center in Calauan, Laguna Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health, conducted an inspection of the Super Health Center in Calauan, Laguna, on Sunday, May 12. On the same day, Go also joined the celebration of the Calauan Pinya Festival. This visit highlights his ongoing commitment to help bring public services closer to communities especially in improving access to medical services in the grassroots. During his inspection, Go emphasized the importance of these centers in strengthening the country's healthcare infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas. "With the establishment of the Super Health Center here in Calauan, we are taking a significant step towards bridging the gap in healthcare accessibility. Our goal is to help ensure that every Filipino, regardless of where they live, has access to the medical care they need," Go stated. Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country, especially in grassroots communities. Free consultations would be handled by municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation through its Konsulta program. "Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas. 'Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he added. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 13 in Laguna. Go then thanked local officials, including Congressman Amben Amante, Governor Ramil Hernandez, Vice Governor Karen Agapay, Mayor Osel Caratihan, and Vice Mayor Dong Sanchez, among others, for supporting the project. Meanwhile, Go mentioned that Malasakit Centers in the province are located at Laguna Medical Center in Santa Cruz and the San Pablo City General Hospital in San Pablo City if they need medical-related assistance. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. To date, 165 operational centers have helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to the DOH. During the activity, Go and his Malasakit Team also distributed snacks, shirts, balls for basketball and volleyball, and grocery packs to 100 barangay health workers present in support to community health frontliners. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go said.