The Office of Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance (OBPV) evaluates the safety and efficacy of the spectrum of CBER products throughout their entire lifecycle, from preclinical to post-marketing. OBPV comprises three Divisions, and each division’s work includes research.

The Division of Biostatistics conducts research that investigates statistical methodology and applications related to CBER-regulated products. This includes research related to clinical trial design, study analysis methodologies, methodologies for evaluating diagnostic device performance, meta-analyses of the safety and effectiveness of biological products, and non-clinical statistical applications including quality control methodologies.

The Division of Pharmacovigilance (DPV) conducts research dealing with passive surveillance post-marketing safety data related to CBER-regulated products. This research may describe trends in adverse event reporting or provide descriptive information about the clinical features of adverse reactions to various CBER related products. DPV often collaborates with the CDC Immunization Safety Office to conduct research related to the safety of vaccines and data reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

The Division of Analytics and Benefit-Risk Assessment conducts research to support CBER’s mission in areas related to real world evidence, benefit-risk assessment, bioinformatics, model-informed drug development, and biological systems modeling.