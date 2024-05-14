ERGO PURRCH™️ - The Desk-Mounted Cat Bed for Cats and Their Humans
ERGO PURRCH™: The desk mounted cat bed, perfect for modern home offices. This innovative product seamlessly integrates a comfortable pet bed into your workspace, ensuring your furry friends can stay close while you work.
The patent-pending desk-mounted cat bed that brings your feline family closer. Keep your kitty nearby while minimizing their 'help' with typing.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ERGO PURRCH™, founded by Ziggy Lisowski, introduces an innovative desk-mounted cat bed designed to keep cats close while maintaining an organized workspace.
"Cats have always been a big part of our lives. As a pet parent with a home office for over 15 years, I know the importance of a strong bond with our pets," said founder Ziggy Lisowski. "ERGO PURRCH™ provides a high-quality solution for pet owners who want to keep their cats nearby without disrupting their work."
Innovative Design Tailored for Modern Workspaces:
The ERGO PURRCH™️ attaches seamlessly to any desk up to 2.75" thick, making it easier for pet owners to manage their workspace. The durable design includes a reinforced support plate and a dual support screw system, securing the bed and distributing weight to protect both the pet and the desk, supporting pets up to 30 lbs.
Eco-Friendly and Stylish: FSC Certified Wooden Beds:
ERGO PURRCH™️ combines aesthetics with sustainability, offering wooden beds crafted from FSC-certified wood in premium pine or beech. The arm assemblies are available in matte black or white to integrate into any office décor. The perch's 360-degree rotation enhances pet interaction without sacrificing space or comfort.
Pre-Orders Launching on Kickstarter:
Pre-orders for the ERGO PURRCH™️ will be available this July on Kickstarter, with early backers receiving exclusive rates. Interested individuals can reserve their invite at ERGOPURRCH.COM to be notified when the campaign goes live and secure special pricing.
About ERGO PURRCH™:
ERGO PURRCH™ is dedicated to creating high-quality pet products that enhance the lives of pets and their owners. Founded by Ziggy Lisowski, the company focuses on innovation and craftsmanship, delivering stylish and functional designs.
