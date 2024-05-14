Pali Highway Kailua-bound closed from 6PM for slope repairs

Main, News Posted on May 13, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will close Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Kailua-bound direction starting at Waokanaka Street from 6 p.m. Monday, May 13, through the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 14, 2024. During the full directional closure, crews will work to stabilize the slope next to the highway after the second tunnel.

At around 12:40 p.m. on Monday, heavy rains caused material to fall behind a fence on Pali Highway Kailua-bound after the second tunnel. This pushed part of the fence into the right-most lane. HDOT closed the lane and is monitoring until the slope stabilization can be carried out tonight.

During the full closure of the Kailua-bound lanes tonight, crews will remove the loose material from behind the fence and check the stability of the slope. Any loose material still on the slope will be knocked down in a controlled manner. HDOT will post updates to our Facebook and X/Twitter accounts, as well as to the GovDelivery distribution channel when the work is completed and the road is reopened.

###