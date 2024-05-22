Monica Mahtani, Tarot Coach Launches Her Courses in India and UK
Monica Mahtani: Transforming Lives Through Tarot Coaching
Complete Faith In Tarot Can Transform Your Life Super Positively”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monica Mahtani, a distinguished Tarot card reader and coach with over 15 years of experience, proudly announces the launch of her comprehensive Tarot coaching courses in India and the UK. These innovative courses are designed to empower individuals to turn their passion for Tarot into successful careers, providing them with the skills and knowledge needed to become professional Tarot readers.
About the Courses
Monica's Tarot coaching courses offer a structured and holistic approach to learning Tarot. The courses are meticulously crafted to cater to both beginners and advanced practitioners, ensuring that each participant can benefit from personalized guidance and support. Monica Mahtani is a Leading Tarot Card Reader and Coach in India and the UK. The curriculum includes:
Foundational Tarot Reading: Covering the basics of Tarot card meanings, symbolism, and interpretation techniques.
Advanced Tarot Techniques: Delving deeper into complex spreads, intuitive readings, and advanced symbolism.
Professional Tarot Reading: Equipping students with the skills needed to conduct professional readings and build a successful Tarot business.
Holistic Practices: Integrating Reiki healing, NLP, and meditation to enhance intuitive abilities and personal growth.
Benefits of the Courses
Monica's courses provide numerous benefits to learners, including:
Comprehensive Learning: A well-rounded curriculum that covers both theoretical knowledge and practical application.
Personalized Guidance: One-on-one sessions with Monica to address individual learning needs and goals.
Holistic Approach: Incorporation of Reiki, NLP, and meditation techniques to support overall spiritual and personal development.
Flexible Learning: Online and in-person options to accommodate different learning preferences and schedules.
Professional Development: Training on how to build a successful Tarot reading business, including marketing, client management, and ethical considerations.
Ideal Learners
Monica's Tarot coaching courses are ideal for:
Beginners: Individuals new to Tarot who wish to learn the basics and build a strong foundation.
Aspiring Professionals: Those looking to turn their passion for Tarot into a career and start their own Tarot reading business.
Spiritual Seekers: Individuals interested in personal and spiritual growth through the practice of Tarot.
Holistic Practitioners: Reiki healers, life coaches, and other holistic practitioners seeking to incorporate Tarot into their existing practices.
Monica Mahtani's Expertise
Monica's journey into the mystical world of Tarot began as a quest for self-discovery. Over the years, she has honed her skills and gained a deep understanding of the Tarot deck's symbolism and interpretation techniques. As a certified Tarot card reader from New Skills Academy and a meditation and mindfulness teacher from the School of Positive Transformation, Monica brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her coaching programs. Her additional certifications in Reiki healing, soul reading, NLP, and life coaching enrich her holistic approach to spiritual guidance and personal development. Get Your Tarot Card Reading Skills to the next level.
Testimonials
Monica's coaching has garnered praise from clients in India and the UK. Her insights and guidance have helped individuals navigate some of life's most challenging periods and find direction and purpose in their careers and personal lives. Clients attest to the transformative impact of her sessions and the clarity and resilience they gain through her guidance.
Enrollment Information
For more information about Monica Mahtani and her Tarot coaching courses, visit www.desitarot.com. Interested individuals can find detailed course descriptions, schedules, and enrollment options on the website.
Contact:
Monica Mahtani
Email: monica@desitarot.com
Phone: +91 7822088448
Monica Mahtani
Desi Tarot Hub
+91 78220 88448
