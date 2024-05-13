IDNR and Illinois Prescribed Fire Council remind residents to ?map your burn'

ILLINOIS, May 13 - Prescribed fire is a vital tool for managing ecological resources in the Prairie State





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Illinois Prescribed Fire Council (IPFC) are joining forces to encourage all prescribed fire practitioners to "map your burn" and contribute to the annual Illinois Prescribed Fires Accomplished Map.





The Prairie State has a rich natural history dominated by prairies, which historically were shaped and sustained by fire. From prairies to wetlands, savannas to woodlands, fire has played a pivotal role in shaping Illinois' natural communities for thousands of years. Prescribed fire - also known as Rx fire or controlled burning - stands as the most effective management practice for maintaining and restoring vital fire-dependent ecosystems.





Prescribed fire not only enhances habitat for flora and fauna, but it also plays an important role in reducing fuel loads and mitigating the risk of brushfires and wildfires. Furthermore, it serves as a cost-effective tool for combating invasive species and safeguarding the integrity of Illinois' natural areas.









"Our data collection revealed a pressing need for more prescribed burns annually to counteract rapid ecosystem degradation caused by the absence of fire," said John McCabe, president of the Illinois Prescribed Fire Council. "The future health of Illinois' natural areas hinges on the collective efforts of conservation agencies, private and public landowners, managers, and stewards working together to reintroduce fire into the landscape."





Mapping a prescribed burn is a straightforward process. Participants simply need to email ILRXFiresAccomplished@gmail.com with a shapefile or a KMZ file, including the date of the burn or the burning season. Multiple burn units can be submitted as a single file or as individual files for each burn.





"The map showcases the fire community across the state and sends the message that we are all working together," said IDNR Assistant Director Todd Strole. "Done correctly in optimal conditions, prescribed fire is effective and safe tool for fostering plant growth, managing invasive species, reducing wildfires, promoting biodiversity, and many more benefits."