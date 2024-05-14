Manchin Announces $38.6 Million For 14 Rural Development Projects Across West Virginia
Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $38,688,868 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for 14 projects across West Virginia. The initiatives will provide energy efficiency upgrades for a variety of businesses statewide, renovate more than 300 apartment units in Beckley, and more.
“Investing in our local communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long-term jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased USDA is investing more than $38 million in these 14 critical projects, which will prioritize energy efficiency for our local businesses, upgrade wastewater infrastructure in Fayette County, expand quality housing in Beckley, and more. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”
Individual awards listed below:
$35,326,000 (Loan) – Beckley Preservation LLC
- This funding will support the rehabilitation of Beckley Townhomes, upgrading a total of 309 apartment units.
$1,655,000 ($1,058,000 Loan, $597,000 Grant) – White Oak Public Service District, Fayette County
- This funding will be used to remove the secondary biological treatment bypass at the existing White Oak Public Service District wastewater treatment plant.
$500,00 (Grant) – W.A. Wilson & Sons Inc., Ohio County
- This funding will support purchasing and installing a glass tempering furnace for the family owned full-line glass and aluminum fabricator and distribution company.
$489,717 (Grant) – Mountain Linen Service, Pocahontas County
- This funding will be used to purchase energy efficient washing equipment for the business.
$259,053 (Grant) – Tolliver Enterprises, Wayne County
- This funding will assist in developing a renewable energy system.
$100,000 (Loan) – Solar Energy Solutions II, Davisville
- This funding will support purchasing and installing a 253 kilowatt (kW) solar array.
$100,000 (Loan) – Solar Energy Solutions II, Williamstown Elementary
- This funding will be used to purchase and install a 250 kilowatt (kW) solar array.
$91,305 (Grant) – Tri-Data, Inc, Cabell County
- This funding will support purchasing and installing a 77.76 kilowatt (kW) solar array.
$65, 695 (Grant) – Rhodes Enterprises, Morgantown
- This funding will support installing and purchasing a 62.4 kilowatt (kW) solar array.
$36,905 (Grant) – Workingman’s Family Store LLC, Cabell County
- This funding will support purchasing and installing a 32.81 kilowatt (kW) solar array.
$29,931 (Grant) – Laurel Creek Hardwoods, Inc., Nicholas County
- This funding will be used to purchase and install more energy-efficient equipment, including a drive belt replacement, capacitor bank, LED lights, and a head saw motor replacement.
$18,615 (Grant) – Bonazzo and Suesli Real Estate LLC, Braxton County
- This funding will support purchasing and installing a 10.95 kilowatt (kW) solar array.
$14,103 (Grant) – Mas Ventures WV, Great Cacapon
- This funding will support purchasing and installing a 10.56 kilowatt (kW) solar array.
$2,544 (Grant) – Sustainable Solutions, Shepherdstown
- This funding will support installing fiberglass insulation.
