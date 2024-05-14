High Arctic to Announce 2024 First Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) (“High Arctic” or the “Corporation”) intends to release its 2024 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 after markets close and has scheduled a conference call to begin at 11:00 am MT (1:00 pm ET) on Thursday, May 16, 2024.



The filing of the 2024 first quarter results follows our announcement of May 11, 2024 for the reorganization to create two publicly traded energy services companies and return of capital to shareholders at an Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 17, 2024.

The conference call dial in numbers are 1-800-898-3989 or 416-340-2217 and the participant passcode is 6026512#. Participants joining from outside North America can find International dial-in numbers at: https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8009525114

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends by dialing 1-800-408-3053 and entering passcode 8446938# and will remain available until June 15, 2024. An audio recording of the conference call will also be available within 24 hours on High Arctic’s website.

The Corporation’s First Quarter Interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis will be posted to High Arctic’s website and SEDAR+ after the results are released which is expected to be after market close on May 15, 2024.

About High Arctic

High Arctic is an energy services provider. High Arctic is a market leader in Papua New Guinea providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rental equipment including rig matting, camps, material handling and drilling support equipment. In western Canada High Arctic provides pressure control and other oilfield equipment on a rental basis to exploration and production companies, from its bases in Whitecourt and Red Deer, Alberta.

