Gov. Justice visits Pipestem Resort State Park to see progress on new aerial tram project

The $12.4 million tram replacement project is just a portion of the more than $200+ million in investments made in West Virginia State Parks over the last seven years. “It’s been absolutely incredible to watch as our parks system has seen a complete transformation over the past seven years. We can never thank Governor Justice enough for his commitment to making our state park system the very best in the country,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. Those investments have been made across the state at its 36 parks, nine forests and three rail trails. The projects include creating two new state parks, Cacapon Resort State Park’s new lodge, renovations at every lodge and cabin in the system, hundreds of new campsites built or upgraded, new recreational facilities and much-needed infrastructure upgrades systemwide. Those investments are paying major dividends. Visitation has increased, and revenue has grown substantially, allowing for reinvestment in West Virginia’s public lands. "I'm thrilled to witness the enhanced experience that the new tram will bring to our guests, ensuring their satisfaction for years to come,” said DNR Director Brett McMillion. “This project exemplifies exactly what our state parks are all about, creating opportunities for people to make lifelong memories and enjoy new experiences in our beautiful state.” “This is a great example of how we are investing in the infrastructure and assets of our parks that increase the visitor experience,” said Secretary of Commerce James Bailey.