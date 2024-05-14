Cobra Kai Star Sean Kanan Launches Seminars For Beginning and Experienced Actors
Netflix Star Will Teach Acting Techniques Covering His 35 Years in Industry
The Actor’s Dojo is my way of sharing my best techniques and tactics from a 35 year acting career to help inspire the next generation of Hollywood’s stars.” –”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmy Award winning actor Sean Kanan (Karate Kid 3, Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital) recently announced the Actor’s Dojo, a 3 hour workshop teaching the essential elements of becoming a career actor.
The seminar comes with a free workbook that can be used to implement learned techniques. Sean infuses the seminar with his personal philosophies that helped him to rise as a Hollywood actor and soap opera star. Techniques from his two well reviewed books are taught, such as silencing your inner critic, and doing the “right” work vs “busy” work. Sean teaches how an actor must raise their self awareness with healthy self image while remaining empathetic to others.
Sean, a seasoned veteran actor has starred in 25 films and 1500 episodes of network TV. He recently wowed audiences with his portrayal of Mike Barnes in the #1 Netflix show Cobra Kai for Season 5.
The next Actor’s Dojo Seminar is May 18th, 2024 at 10am PST. It is $150 for 3 hours of direct coaching and training from Sean.
Sign up at: https://seankanan.actor/ola/services/the-actor-s-dojo
Sean Talking About The Actors Dojo Seminar. (Promo from May 8th. Event is May 18th)