Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 13, 2024 annual shareholders' meeting. Each of the fifteen nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 27, 2024 was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following voting results:



Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Jeff Bender 15,492,155 95.77 % 684,536 4.23 % John Billowits 14,223,243 87.92 % 1,953,447 12.08 % Lawrence Cunningham 15,968,213 98.71 % 208,476 1.29 % Susan Gayner 15,756,804 97.40 % 419,886 2.60 % Claire Kennedy 15,735,165 97.27 % 441,525 2.73 % Robert Kittel 13,658,442 84.43 % 2,518,248 15.57 % Mark Leonard 15,942,314 98.55 % 234,377 1.45 % Mark Miller 15,152,656 93.67 % 1,024,033 6.33 % Lori O’Neill 15,756,775 97.40 % 419,915 2.60 % Donna Parr 16,094,612 99.49 % 82,079 0.51 % Andrew Pastor 15,047,509 93.02 % 1,129,180 6.98 % Dexter Salna 14,991,318 92.67 % 1,185,372 7.33 % Laurie Schultz 16,102,081 99.54 % 74,609 0.46 % Barry Symons 15,491,557 95.76 % 685,134 4.24 % Robin Van Poelje 14,739,328 91.11 % 1,437,361 8.89 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting held on May 13, 2024 will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

