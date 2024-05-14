Governor Newsom Honors Fallen State Correctional Officer Frank Salas

Published: May 13, 2024

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of San Quentin Rehabilitation Center Correctional Officer Frank Salas:

“As we remember Correctional Officer Frank Salas for his passionate and professional demeanor, Jennifer and I offer our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and co-workers during this time. We are grateful for his years of service to the people of California.”

On May 12, 2024, Officer Salas succumbed to a medical emergency while on duty at the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center.

Officer Salas, 68, had served in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 1995. He spent his 29 years at the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by his wife and son.

In honor of Officer Salas, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

