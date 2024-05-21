Submit Release
CJL CALLS FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF IMPECCABLE CHARACTERS TO THE OFFICE OF WAR AND ECONOMIC CRIMES COURT IN LIBERIA

War/Economic Crimes Court in Liberia

President Joseph Nyemah Boakai Signed Executive Order #131 for the establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court Office for Justice in Liberia

We are concerned that certain persons are attempting to undermine the work of the Office and the eventual court, for political and/or financial reasons”
— Attorney Charles Kwalonue Sunwabe
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coalition for Justice in Liberia is urging Excellency Joseph Nyamah Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, to carefully consider the characters and allegiances of individuals appointed to the War and Economic Crimes Court Office (WECC). In a statement released, the CJL emphasized the need for impartiality and accountability in the pursuit of justice for war and economic crimes committed during Liberia's civil war.

The CJL, comprised of various civil society organizations,  human rights advocates,  and victims of war crimes,  has been advocating for the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court and the implementation of Liberia Truth and Reconciliation Commission's report for years. With the recent announcement of President Boakai's intention to establish war and economic crimes office,  the CJL is calling for appointments  to be made with utmost care and consideration.

According to the CJL, the person appointed to the Office must have impeccable character and must not have any allegiance to the tribe, political affiliations, corruption, war, and economic crimes perpetrators.
This is crucial in ensuring that the court remains impartial and free from any external influences that may undermine its ability to deliver justice.

The Coalition Justice in Liberia remains committed to working with the government of the Republic of Liberia and other stakeholders to ensure that the War and Economic Crimes Court is established and operates with integrity and transparency. The CJL believes that this is a crucial step towards healing, and reconciliation and a significant step towards achieving justice and accountability for all those affected by the civil war in Liberia.
/s/ Charles Kwalonue Sunwabe Jr. M.A. Esquire
Chairman, Coalition for Justice in Liberia

Charles Kwalonue Sunwabe Jr. M.A. Esquire
Coalition for Justice in Liberia
coalitionforjusticeliberia@gmail.com
