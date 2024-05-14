MaskZero® Announces FDA Submission and CEO's Feature on Laurence Kotlikoff's "Economic Matters"
MaskZero Announces FDA Submission & CEO's Feature on Acclaimed Podcast "Economic Matters" to Introduce Groundbreaking Virus-Killing Wearable PPE
According to studies, the average medical device takes six years and $30 million from inception to FDA approval. MaskZero is slated to take one-third the time and one-tenth the cost.”DENVER, CO, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MaskZero® is pleased to announce that the company has submitted its groundbreaking personal protection medical device for FDA approval. MaskZero has been the subject of national discourse in the scientific, medical, and national security communities due to a unique feature: the wearable PPE is the world's first and only product to be proven to kill all virus safely and effectively at the point of breath. This "virus kill" feature, and many other elements of the technology, are patented in the U.S., Israel, Australia, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. The patent is pending in dozens of additional countries.
— Adam Pener, CEO
The company is excited to introduce MaskZero to the public via the appearance of its CEO, Adam Pener, on the globally acclaimed podcast Economic Matters by Laurence Kotlikoff. Mr. Kotlikoff, who was ranked by The Economist as one of the world's most influential economists, is a best-selling author, former Senior Economist on the President's Council of Economic Advisors, and professor of economics at Boston University.
Mr. Pener's appearance on Economic Matters is scheduled for release on Tuesday, May 14, and will be available at no charge on Laurence Kotlikoff's Substack or wherever you listen to podcasts.
An extensive pre-submission process in 2023 informed MaskZero's formal FDA submission. This followed several years of research and development that proved efficacy, safety, breathability, and manufacturing at scale.
As Mr. Pener noted, "According to studies, the average medical device takes six years and $30 million from inception to FDA approval. Thanks to the tremendous work of MaskZero's world-class inventor and founder, Trevor Chandler, and our exemplary engineering and regulatory team at ERI Group of Golden, CO, we are pacing to come in at one-third the time and one-tenth the cost."
Conceived at a time when the world was locked down, MaskZero has a simple mission: to ensure that the world never again comes to a standstill due to a pandemic. This mission is achieved by the patented "virus kill" technology that substantially reduces the possibility of contraction by an uninfected wearer and serves as an individual isolation unit to allow infected parties to safely go about their days without infecting others. The technology will protect nurses, doctors, first responders, government officials, and other essential workers to keep hospitals and vital services (e.g., public schools) operating in the event of a viral outbreak or attack.
Mr. Pener's appearance on Economic Matters marks the first time that MaskZero will be publicly presented. The video interview, which informs the audience about how MaskZero works and the technology's global impact, is a master class on how bioscience technology is launched, developed, funded, and, ultimately, brought to market.
Mr. Pener continued, "It is a tremendous honor to be featured by Economic Matters. Larry is one of our nation's great assets in the field of economics. His podcast and business activities take his contributions far beyond academia by making concepts and strategies accessible to the everyday finances of all Americans. We deeply appreciate the opportunity to introduce MaskZero to the world through Larry's leading podcast and are excited to learn how the technology is received by the many policy, business, and academic leaders who tune in weekly to Economic Matters."
About MaskZero®: Based in Denver, Colorado, MaskZero LLC is a biosciences startup focused on commercializing the MaskZero technology to benefit humankind. Trevor Chandler founded the company in 2020 in connection with his invention of the novel "virus kill" technology. In 2022, Colorado's Office of Economic Development and International Trade awarded the company a $250,000 Advanced Industries grant.
For more information, please contact MaskZero at info@maskzero.us.
Adam Pener
MaskZero LLC
info@maskzero.us