SALT. Optics Launches Limited-Edition Eyewear Collaboration with International Menswear Brand Black Bear Brand
EINPresswire.com/ -- Premium eyewear brand SALT. Optics is proud to announce the launch of its exclusive collaboration with Black Bear Brand, the renowned apparel brand creating timeless designs that embody traditional craftsmanship. The Sirlin Collection features a rectangular frame available in three distinct colorways for both frames and lenses.
The Sirlin Collection signifies a harmonious blend of refinement, ruggedness, intricacy, and simplicity. The end product created is a testament to the shared relentless pursuit of excellence by Black Bear Brand and SALT. Optics. Reflecting a way of life, the collection encapsulates an unwavering commitment to the art of craftsmanship, embodying the spirit of adventure and discovery.
“Designing this collaboration with SALT. Optics feels like the culmination of a journey, a convergence of two worlds steeped in the pursuit of making the best,” says Josh Sirlin, Creative Director of Black Bear Brand. “For me, Black Bear Brand has always been about forging a path that speaks to my defiant spirit. And now, with SALT. Optics' unparalleled craftsmanship in eyewear, we're elevating that ethos to new heights. These glasses, they're more than just accessories; they're an expression of what I love in eyewear — a testament to the boundless spirit of those who dare to defy convention and chart their own course. It's a dream realized, years in the making, and I couldn't be more proud to see it come to fruition.”
“SALT. Optics is rooted in human connections. The brand has always drawn inspiration from its friends, partners and the creatives we work with. Josh, from Black Bear Brand, has been a friend to the brand for over 10 years. We’ve worked together in the past but the timing felt right to create a product that embodied both brands' commitment to creativity and premium products that can last a lifetime.” says Craig Metzger, Head of Marketing at SALT. Optics.
The Sirlin Collection is equipped with 100% Polarized Optical Grade CR-39 Lenses. SALT. Optics' anti-reflective, hydrophobic, and oleophobic coatings that reduce glare and repel dirt and water, ensuring the highest optical clarity and performance. The collection showcases 100% Japanese-made components, including high-quality hardware and 8mm Japanese acetate that guarantees rigidity, durability, and luster. Notably, this collection introduces precious metal hardware, featuring 24K gold plated hinges and core wires, along with gold functional rivets. Clear acetate inner temples are incorporated, exposing a discoverable gold interior skeleton, which is a distinctive detail present across all color variations.
The Sirlin collection is available for purchase at saltoptics.com and blackbearbrand.com. Each pair comes in a special Black Bear Brand + SALT. Optics branded glasses case and retails for $600 USD. Campaign images and hi-res flats are available HERE.
About SALT. Optics
SALT. Optics is a Southern California premium eyewear brand committed to quality construction and timeless design inspired by effortless beauty. Each pair of lenses is crafted in Japan using high-quality materials, from premium acetate to Japanese aerospace-grade titanium. Their sunglasses have been seen on celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Roberts, Hilary Duff, Cindy Crawford, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more. SALT. Optics is available to shop online at saltoptics.com and in-store.
About Black Bear Brand
In the heart of Black Bear Brand lies a tapestry of stories woven by the hands of adventure and creativity. Led by the intrepid soul, Josh Sirlin, whose spirit knows no bounds, Black Bear Brand is a testament to the fusion of wanderlust and artistry. Josh, a wanderer, adventurer, designer with a passion for discovery coursing through his veins like the rivers he’s navigated. Each stitch in his designs carries the echoes of his expeditions, drawing inspiration from his wild adventures. Every garment is more than a piece of clothing, but an expression, an extension of the journey for adventure and experiences that Josh has been chasing his entire life. Our fabrics are more than mere textiles; they are tokens of real life, meticulously selected to withstand a life of exploration and a love for luxurious comfort. Behind every creation lies the beating heart of craftsmanship. Our artisans are the unsung heroes, breathing life into Josh's visions with every cut, stitch, and seam. Their dedication is unmatched, their passion infectious, infusing each piece with a soul of its own. At Black Bear Brand, we believe in the power of living a wild life full of adventures. Our garments are not just garments; they are chapters in a grand saga, waiting to be written by those who dare to embark on their own adventures. Embracing the wild, dancing with the unknown, wearing our stories on our sleeves. Welcome to Black Bear Brand, where the spirit of adventure knows no bounds, and where every garment is a testament to the beauty of the untamed world.
