The Cleaning Force Honors Law Enforcement with Free Services on National Police Memorial Day
The Cleaning Force donates free cleaning services to officers' families during National Police Memorial Day, reflecting their roots in the police community.MCKINNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In observance of National Police Memorial Day on May 15th, The Cleaning Force, a leading family-owned cleaning company in McKinney, Allen, Plano, Frisco, and the region, announces its annual initiative to provide free cleaning services to families of law enforcement officers.
This initiative reflects the company's commitment to giving back to the community and honoring those who protect and serve. The gesture of goodwill comes from a personal place, as co-owner and founder Sarah Cromwell is a former Dallas Police Officer, and her father, Peter, served as a Texas State Trooper.
"This initiative is our way of showing support and gratitude to our law enforcement families," The Cleaning Force’s CEO Sarah Cromwell said. "Our connection to law enforcement is not just professional, it's deeply personal. Offering these free cleanings is more than a service, it's a salute to the bravery and dedication of our officers", she concluded.
About: Founded in 2017, The Cleaning Force is an award-winning, family-owned cleaning business serving McKinney, Allen, Murphy, Plano, Fairview, Melissa, Princeton, Frisco, Lucas, Prosper, and nearby. The company offers a comprehensive range of services for both residential and office environments, ensuring top-tier quality and customer satisfaction. Their commitment to community and family values stands at the core of their business operations.
For more information, please visit: cleaningforcecompany.com/
Sarah Cromwell
The Cleaning Force
hello@cleaningforcecompany.com
+1 2148432523
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other