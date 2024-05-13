Memphis Woman Charged with Abuse of Vulnerable Adult

SHELBY COUNTY – A now-former Memphis caregiver has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

In September 2023, special agents received allegations of abuse of a vulnerable adult from Adult Protective Services. Along with APS and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, agents developed information that on September 15, 2023, a patient at a home health care residence in Memphis was struck by a caregiver. The investigation revealed that caregiver and house manager Rhonda Parker was the individual responsible for the incident.

In March 2024, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Rhonda Renee Parker (DOB 08/01/1973) with one count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. On May 10th, special agents, with the assistance of the Memphis Police Department, arrested Parker on an outstanding warrant. She was booked into the Shelby County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

###

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $8,983,614.75 for federal Fiscal Year 2023-2024. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,994,538.25 for Fiscal Year 2023-2024, is funded by the State of Tennessee.