Affirming Sunday Event Returns Nationwide Encouraging Church Affirmation of LGBTQIA+ Christians
Affirming churches are encouraged to lead with inclusion by supporting and embracing LGBTQIA+ siblings.
This is an opportunity to tell the good news in a way that brings us all together just as Jesus showed us through his life’s work—by embracing the marginalized as equals in love and unity.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affirming churches are encouraged to lead with inclusion by supporting and embracing LGBTQIA+ siblings. During Pride Month on June 2nd—in a nationwide and day-long event—all churches are invited to join the Affirming Sunday event.
— Tyler Sit, New City Church
The third annual Affirming Sunday on June 2nd invites participation from churches around the nation in demonstrating support for LGBTQIA+ parishioners by:
- Delivering inclusive sermons
- Inviting LGBTQIA+ guest speakers
- Organizing community outreach events and providing educational resources on LGBTQIA+ issues
- Showing participation through social media
*Social media assets can be downloaded from the Affirming Sunday website. Use the hashtag #AffirmingSunday
Sponsored by leading queer Christian initiatives—nuFoundation, believr, Launchpad Partners, and Our Bible App—Affirming Sunday is a nationwide initiative that aims to foster a more inclusive, affirming, and accepting spiritual environment. "We're excited to launch the third year of Affirming Sunday and continue expanding a network of affirming Christian communities nationwide," said Adam Evers, Co-Founder and Executive Director of nuFoundation. "Last year's event had a clear positive impact, and we hope to see even more churches participate this year, showing their commitment to promoting inclusion, affirmation, and acceptance for LGBTQIA+ individuals."
“God’s love is the most important thing, and if we can’t proclaim that with the LGBTQ community, then we are missing out on God,” said Tyler Sit of New City Church.
About nuFoundation:
nuFoundation is a non-profit organization that establishes networks of inclusive, anti-racist, Jesus-loving communities, resources, and events focused on social justice.
About believr:
believr is an LGBTQIA+ Christian dating app dedicated to creating a more affirming and inclusive environment. The platform aims to become the most trusted and well-known space for LGBTQ+ Christians to find connection, belonging, and love, regardless of their faith or who they love.
About Launchpad Partners:
Since 2018, Launchpad Partners has assisted leaders in launching and growing inclusive, Jesus-following, antiracist, love- and justice-generating communities. The organization has directly coached 21 communities across North America and has worked with dozens more worldwide through its monthly support calls, retreats, and resources.
About Our Bible App:
Our Bible App, available on Apple and Android devices, offers daily devotionals and multiple Bible translations amplifying the voices of the progressive community. While uplifting “believers of all stripes,” Our Bible App is LGBTQ+ inclusive, feminist, womanist, anti-ableism, anti-racism, and interfaith.
