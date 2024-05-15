AlmaLinux OS Foundation Honored with 2024 American Business Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, a nonprofit that stewards AlmaLinux OS, the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced it was recognized as a silver Stevie Award winner in the American Business Awards’ Organization of the Year - Non-Profit category.
The 2024 American Business Awards received over 3,700 entries from organizations of all sizes from virtually every industry. Winners, who were determined by the average scores of more than 300 professionals during a three-month judging process, will be celebrated at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 1st.
“AlmaLinux is powered by its community, and this award is for them first,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “This recognition underscores our commitment to serving our community with conviction, providing stability for our entire ecosystem, and bringing organizations a forever-free enterprise Linux distribution. “
The foundation’s ability to attract global mirrors, prestigious partnerships, and sponsorships, along with its growing influence and credibility in the open-source community were the most important factors in the judge's decisions.
“While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
About AlmaLinux OS
AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 340 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org.
AlmaLinux Contact:
hello@almalinux.org
Matthew Zintel
Zintel Public Relations
matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com