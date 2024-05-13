Submit Release
Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference.

The Company will hold virtual investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

About Brilliant Earth 

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has more than 35 showrooms across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide. 

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
investorrelations@brilliantearth.com


