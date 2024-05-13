Safe Harbor Financial Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

--Net Income increased 245% year-over-year to approximately $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2024



--Adjusted EBITDA increased 165.3% to approximately $1.1 million(1)

--Operating Expenses decreased 35.8% versus the same period in 2023

GOLDEN, Colo., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a leader in facilitating financial services and credit facilities to the regulated cannabis industry, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial & Operational Summary

Net Income increased 245% to approximately $2.0 million, compared to a net loss of approximately $1.4 million in the same period of 2023;

Revenue was approximately $4.1 million, compared to approximately $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2023;

Gross profit was approximately $325,000, versus a gross loss of approximately $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2024;

Operating Expenses decreased 35.8% to $3.7 million, compared to $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2023;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 165.3% to approximately $1.1 million, compared to $410,000 for the first quarter of 2023(1).



(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial metric. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included below in this earnings release.

“We continued to expand the breadth of our service offering in the first quarter, advancing several strategic initiatives and establishing a more diversified income base,” said Sundie Seefried, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Harbor Financial. “We have been very successful with this effort, specifically within our lending program, nearly tripling our loan book year-over-year and driving a 251% increase in our loan income to $1.64 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $466,293 in the comparable period of 2023.”

“These results speak directly to our unique ability to support the unmet financial needs of the cannabis industry, and the continued growth opportunity for Safe Harbor to address the evolving financial requirements of cannabis related businesses (CRB’s) through our streamlined platform. With the increasing likelihood that cannabis will be reclassified from a Schedule I drug to a Schedule III drug, we believe there will be a material increase of capital from these businesses moved into financial institutions, thereby creating stronger demand for our services,” concluded Seefried.

First Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights

On January 4, 2024, the Company announced it originated a $9 Million first lien secured loan for a major, MSO-operated cultivation facility in Denver, Colorado.

On March 12, 2024, Safe Harbor announced it originated a $4.6 Million secured credit facility for a Michigan cannabis operator.

Other Significant Events

On April 15th, 2024, the Company appointed CEO, Sundie Seefried to its Board of Directors.



First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, total revenue decreased 3% to $4.1 million, compared to $4.2 million in the prior year period, due to fewer accounts and lower balances on deposit versus the prior year period.

First quarter 2024 net income was approximately $2.0 million, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million in the prior year period. The driver of the net income produced in the first quarter 2024 was due to lower expenses across the Company. Overall, operating expenses in the period decreased approximately 35.8% to $3.7 million, compared to $5.8 million in the prior year period.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.6 million, compared to $4.9 million at December 31, 2023.

For more information on the Company’s first quarter 2024 financial results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and accessible at www.sec.gov .

SHF Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2024

(Unaudited) December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,626,362 $ 4,888,769 Accounts receivable – trade 153,208 121,875 Accounts receivable – related party 1,111,390 2,095,320 Prepaid expenses – current portion 506,634 546,437 Accrued interest receivable 16,891 13,780 Short-term loans receivable, net 12,620 12,391 Other current assets - 82,657 Total Current Assets $ 7,427,105 $ 7,761,229 Long-term loans receivable, net 379,863 381,463 Property, plant and equipment, net 45,366 84,220 Operating lease right to use assets 820,777 859,861 Goodwill 6,058,000 6,058,000 Intangible assets, net 3,564,890 3,721,745 Deferred tax asset 44,278,374 43,829,019 Prepaid expenses – long term position 525,000 562,500 Forward purchase receivable 4,584,221 4,584,221 Security deposit 18,875 18,651 Total Assets $ 67,702,471 $ 67,860,909 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 179,242 $ 217,392 Accounts payable-related party 125,693 577,315 Accrued expenses 645,635 1,008,987 Contract liabilities 2,692 21,922 Lease liabilities – current 142,863 132,546 Senior secured promissory note – current portion 3,028,738 3,006,991 Deferred consideration – current portion 2,921,257 2,889,792 Other current liabilities 62,160 41,639 Total Current Liabilities $ 7,108,280 $ 7,896,584 Warrant liabilities 2,908,642 4,164,129 Deferred consideration – long term portion 594,000 810,000 Forward purchase derivative liability 7,309,580 7,309,580 Senior secured promissory note—long term portion 10,241,884 11,004,175 Net deferred indemnified loan origination fees 421,907 63,275 Lease liabilities – long term 835,598 875,447 Indemnity liability 1,315,263 1,382,408 Total Liabilities $ 30,735,154 $ 33,505,598 Commitment and Contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ Equity Convertible preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized, 111 and 1,101 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively - - Class A common stock, $.0001 par value, 130,000,000 shares authorized, 55,431,001 and 54,563,372 issued and outstanding on March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively 5,545 5,458 Additional paid in capital 107,348,166 105,919,674 Retained deficit (70,386,394 ) (71,569,821 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 36,967,317 $ 34,355,311 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 67,702,471 $ 67,860,909





SHF Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) For the three months ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 4,050,799 $ 4,180,379 Operating Expenses Compensation and employee benefits $ 2,280,038 $ 3,659,520 General and administrative expenses 984,220 1,538,874 Professional services 460,950 449,246 Rent expense 69,437 87,742 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (68,787 ) 66,666 Total operating expenses $ 3,725,858 $ 5,802,048 Operating income/ (loss) 324,941 (1,621,669 ) Other (income) expenses Change in the fair value of deferred consideration (184,535 ) 190,943 Interest expense 154,172 643,260 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,255,487 ) (433,148 ) Total other (income)/ expenses $ (1,285,850 ) $ 401,055 Net income/ (loss) before income tax 1,610,791 (2,022,724 ) Income tax benefit $ 438,885 $ 609,277 Net income/ (loss) 2,049,676 (1,413,447 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 55,213,609 25,670,730 Basic net income/ (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.06 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 56,268,075 25,670,730 Diluted income/ (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.06 )





SHF Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity

(Unaudited) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 Preferred Stock Class A

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Retained Total Shareholders’ Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Equity Balance, December 31, 2023 1,101 $ - 54,563,372 $ 5,458 $ 105,919,674 $ (71,569,821 ) $ 34,355,311 Conversion of PIPE shares (990 ) - 792,000 79 866,170 (866,249 ) - Restricted stock units (net of tax) - - 75,629 8 (14,325 ) - (14,317 ) Stock compensation cost - - - - 576,647 - 576,647 Net Income - - - - - 2,049,676 2,049,676 Balance, March 31, 2024 111 - 55,431,001 5,545 107,348,166 (70,386,394 ) 36,967,317





SHF Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity

(Unaudited) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 Preferred Stock Class A

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Retained Total Shareholders’ Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Equity Balance, December 31, 2022 14,616 $ 1 23,732,889 $ 2,374 $ 44,806,031 $ (39,695,281 ) $ 5,113,125 Cumulative effect from adoption of CECL - - - - - (581,321 ) (581,321 ) Conversion of PIPE shares (3,720 ) - 4,726,200 473 5,004,727 (5,005,200 ) - Stock option conversion - - 629,728 62 1,570,719 - 1,570,781 Issuance of shares to PCCU (net of tax) - - 11,200,000 1,120 38,405,288 - 38,406,408 Reversal of deferred underwriting cost - - - - 900,500 - 900,500 Net loss - - - - - (1,413,447 ) (1,413,447 ) Balance, March 31, 2023 10,896 $ 1 40,288,817 $ 4,029 $ 90,687,265 $ (46,695,249 ) $ 43,996,046





SHF Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) For the three months ended

March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income/ (loss) $ 2,049,676 $ (1,413,447 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income/ (loss) to net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 195,709 751,225 Stock compensation expense 562,330 1,570,781 Amortization of deferred origination fees (27,970 ) (14,104 ) Interest expense - 873,289 (Benefit)/ provision for credit losses (68,787 ) 66,666 Amortization of right of use assets 9,552 17,762 Income tax benefit (438,885 ) (609,277 ) Change in the fair value of deferred consideration (184,535 ) 190,943 Change in fair value of warrant (1,255,487 ) (433,148 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable – Trade (31,333 ) (30,716 ) Accounts receivable – related party 983,930 182,824 Contract assets - (13,019 ) Prepaid expenses 77,303 77,436 Accrued interest receivable (3,111 ) (146,106 ) Deferred underwriting payable - (550,000 ) Other current assets 82,657 150,817 Other current liabilities 10,048 75,000 Accounts payable (38,153 ) (533,945 ) Accounts Payable – related party (451,622 ) (65,288 ) Accrued expenses (363,347 ) (466,849 ) Contract liabilities (19,230 ) 78,616 Net deferred indemnified loan origination fees 386,602 8,500 Security deposit (224 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,475,123 (232,040 ) CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment - (548,671 ) Net repayment of loans 3,014 1,019,268 Net cash provided by investing activities 3,014 470,597 CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of senior secured promissory note (740,544 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (740,544 ) - Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 737,593 238,557 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 4,888,769 8,390,195 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 5,626,362 $ 8,628,752 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Interest paid $ 156,414 $ - Non-Cash transactions: Shares issued for the settlement of PCCU debt obligation $ - $ 38,406,408 Cumulative effect from adoption of CECL $ - $ 581,321

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Safe Harbor Financial discloses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures and are calculated as net income before taxes and depreciation and amortization expense in the case of EBITDA and further adjusted to exclude non-cash, unusual and/or infrequent costs in the case of Adjusted EBITDA. Management of the Company uses this information in evaluating period over period performance because it believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA present important metrics regarding the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation of Net income (loss) to non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income/(loss) $ 2,049,676 $ (1,413,447 ) Interest expense 154,172 643,260 Depreciation and amortization 195,709 396,314 Taxes (438,885 ) (609,277 ) EBITDA $ 1,960,672 $ (983,150 ) Other adjustments – (Benefit)/ Provision for credit losses (68,787 ) 66,666 Change in the fair value of warrants (1,255,487 ) (433,148 ) Change in the fair value of deferred consideration (184,535 ) 190,943 Stock based compensation 612,124 1,570,782 Loan origination fees and costs 23,373 (2,175 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,087,360 $ 409,918

For the quarter ending March 31, 2024, our EBITDA income improved primarily as a result of lower General and Administrative expenses and reduced stock-based compensation. Additionally, the increase in adjusted EBITDA income during this period was mainly attributed to the decrease in General and Administrative expenses. This reduction was driven by lower investment hosting fees, decreased amortization and depreciation expenses, and reduced business insurance costs. Additionally, there were decreases in compensation, employee benefits, marketing expenses, and other insurance costs. These factors contributing to our financial performance are further discussed in the “Discussion of our Results of Operations” section below. Other adjustments include estimated future credit losses not yet realized, including amounts indemnified to PCCU for loans funded by them. The Company had entered into a Commercial alliance agreement with PCCU, pursuant to which the Company agreed to indemnify PCCU for claims associated with CRB activities including any loan default related losses for loans funded by PCCU. Deferred loan origination fees and costs represent the change in net deferred loan origination fees and costs. When included with a new loan origination, we receive an upfront loan origination fee in conjunction with new loans funded by our financial institution partners and incur costs associated with originating a specific loan. For accounting purposes, the cash received for loan origination fees and costs is initially deferred and recognized as interest income utilizing the interest method.

About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions, providing traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past eight years, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $21 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning over 41 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S. and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor's services; Safe Harbor's growth prospects and Safe Harbor's market size; Safe Harbor's projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors and loan performance; new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; the impact of recent volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities; Safe Harbor’s ability to make the same or similar loans in the future; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Safe Harbor; other statements regarding Safe Harbor's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future; and the other risk factors discussed in Safe Harbor's filings from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "outlook," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of Safe Harbor), and other assumptions, that may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are discussed in detail in the periodic reports that Safe Harbor files with the SEC, and investors are urged to review those periodic reports and Safe Harbor’s other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, before making an investment decision. Safe Harbor assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

