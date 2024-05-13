Submit Release
scPharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that John Tucker, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference, which will be held at the NASDAQ World Headquarters in New York on Monday, May 20, at 11:00AM ET. Mr. Tucker will also be meeting with investors during the event.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

About scPharmaceuticals
scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company’s lead program focuses on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatment in heart failure. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

Katherine Miranda
scPharmaceuticals Inc., 781-301-6869
kmiranda@scpharma.com

Investors:
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, 617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com 


Primary Logo

