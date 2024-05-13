Navitas Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Executives to review drivers of $1.6B pipeline and mission to “Electrify Our World™”

TORRANCE, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor, the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation in the following upcoming investor events:



MESH Ventures Call

May 14th: 7pm Pacific, 10pm Eastern US / May 15th 10am Taipei / Hong Kong

Group call with Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Janet Chou, CFO.

Register via MESH Ventures link.

Craig-Hallum: 21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

May 29th: 1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Janet Chou, CFO.

Location: Depot Renaissance Hotel, 225 3rd Ave South, Minneapolis, MN

Conference details and registration link.

Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

June 4th-5th: 1-on-1 meetings and fire-side chat with Stephen Oliver, VP Investor Relations.

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, 111 E 48th St, New York.

Fire-side chat: June 4th at 12:50 pm EST, webcast video link.

William Blair Growth Stock Conference

June 6th: 1-on-1 meetings and presentation, with Gene Sheridan, CEO.

Location: Loews Chicago Hotel, 455 N Park Dr, Chicago.

Fire-side chat: June 6th at 9:20am CT, webcast link .

Rosenblatt: 4th Annual Virtual Technology Summit: The Age of AI Scaling

June 13th: Fire-side chat (12,00pm eastern) with Dan Kinzer, CTO and Stephen Oliver, VP IR.

1-on-1 meetings with Janet Chou, CFO and Stephen Oliver.

Conference details and registration link.

Roth: 10th Annual ROTH London Conference

June 26th: 1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO.

Location: Four Seasons Park Lane, Hamilton Place, Park Lane, London.

Conference details and registration link.

Conferences with available live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible via the Navitas Semiconductor website at https://navitassemi.com/events/.

