Windocks releases first cross database platform synthetic data
Subset, synthesize, and move data between SQL Server, Postgre, MySQL, Aurora, Snowflake, AWS RDS, Azure Managed Instance, and Azure SQLBELLEVUE, WA, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windocks released Synthetic data for databases, tables, and flat files, with a cross platform database mover. The release reflects Windocks customer requests for data privacy with accurate synthetic data that looks like source data, suitable for AI and Machine Learning model development, development and test, and analytics. In addition, the Windocks database mover delivers one-time and ongoing data movement between SQL Server, Postgre, MySQL, Aurora, Snowflake, AWS RDS, Azure Managed Instances, and Azure SQL.
“Over the past ten years Windocks has served enterprises around the world, and we’re pleased to respond to growing needs for enhanced data privacy, and database move operations,” said Ramesh Parameswaran, Windocks CEO. “Synthetic data is the emerging standard for assured data privacy as it preserves source data utility, while avoiding linkage attacks associated with anonymized or masked data. In addition, the growing diversity of data platforms naturally leads to cross platform database subsetting, synthetic data, and movement.
Synthetic data solutions today ranges from “dumb” data generators that generate data (text, integer, etc), but lacks the data distribution and correlations of the source database. Windocks smart synthetic data preserves source data correlations, which is required for Machine Learning and AI development. Another distinguishing feature of Windocks is scalable support for complete databases, as well as tables, and flat files. Most synthetic data solutions today support a limited number of tables and size. Windocks is specifically designed for enterprises with a range of data needs.
Windocks also offers industry leading accessibility, with a free edition (Windows, Linux, and Docker) supporting databases of up to 20 GB, and 1 TB of source data for just $499/month. Learn more by visiting https://www.windocks.com, and download the Free edition at: https://www.windocks.com/download.
Windocks launched publicly in 2016, and is known for unique capabilities including Windows SQL Server containers and database cloning (or virtualization) on industry standard Linux and Windows servers. Windocks serves large and small enterprises around the globe including Novartis, Doubleline, Santander, and many more.
Paul Stanton
Windocks
+1 509-741-6637
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Windocks Synthetic Data demo