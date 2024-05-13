Governor issues statement on the death of Jicarilla Apache Nation President Edward Velarde 

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued a statement following the death of Jicarilla Apache Nation President Edward Velarde over the weekend.

“President Velarde was a committed, effective leader who always sought to strengthen state-tribal relations. One look no further than his leadership on energy and rural economic development to understand his commitment to his tribal community and the State of New Mexico.

Manny and I extend our condolences to President Velarde’s family and the entire Jicarilla Apache Nation as we all grieve his loss,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

“President Velarde demonstrated incredible leadership and dedication to his Nation. I am sending good thoughts to President Velarde’s family, friends, and the Jicarilla Apache Nation during this difficult time.” said New Mexico Indian Affairs Department Cabinet Secretary Josett Monette.