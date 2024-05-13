Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,246 in the last 365 days.

Governor issues statement on the death of Jicarilla Apache Nation President Edward Velarde 

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued a statement following the death of Jicarilla Apache Nation President Edward Velarde over the weekend.

“President Velarde was a committed, effective leader who always sought to strengthen state-tribal relations. One look no further than his leadership on energy and rural economic development to understand his commitment to his tribal community and the State of New Mexico.

Manny and I extend our condolences to President Velarde’s family and the entire Jicarilla Apache Nation as we all grieve his loss,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.
“President Velarde demonstrated incredible leadership and dedication to his Nation. I am sending good thoughts to President Velarde’s family, friends, and the Jicarilla Apache Nation during this difficult time.” said New Mexico Indian Affairs Department Cabinet Secretary Josett Monette.

You just read:

Governor issues statement on the death of Jicarilla Apache Nation President Edward Velarde 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more