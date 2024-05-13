Warner reports 90,000 ballots have already been cast statewide ahead of polls opening on Tuesday

Charleston, W.Va – Over 90,000 ballots have been cast in West Virginia's May 14th Primary Election ahead of Election Day, according to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner.

According to information reported by the county clerks in the Statewide Voter Registration System (SVRS), a total of 84,648 voters participated in early voting in person from May 1 to 11.

Additionally, 6,212 absentee ballots have been recorded as returned to the clerks. Absentee totals for the 2024 Primary Election will continue to rise as postmarked absentee ballots will be accepted until the start of canvass on May 20.

In comparison to previous elections:

2016 Primary Election

Absentees Returned: 6,567

Early Voters: 102,299

2020 Primary Election (Pandemic)

Absentees Returned: 225,411

Early Voters: 43,483

2024 Primary Election

Absentees Returned: 6,212

Early Voters: 84,648

Secretary Warner wants to remind readers that these early voting and absentee totals are generated using voter history voluntarily reported by county clerks. By state law, voter history does not have to be finalized by the clerks until 80 days after the primary election. These totals should not be used as an official source of voter turnout.

​Election Day is tomorrow, May 14. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. To view a sample ballot or check your polling location, please visit GoVoteWV.com.