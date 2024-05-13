CRN Recognizes Michele Shear of Noname Security on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

Noname Security Channel Leader Featured on CRN List for Third Year in a Row

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security , the leading provider of complete and proactive API security, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Michele Shear, Vice President - Channels, Americas and Channel Chief, to the Women of the Channel list for 2024.



Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership benefit the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show an ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

"Under Michele's leadership, we have seen unprecedented growth in the channel, a big reason Noname Security is where it is today,” said Mike Baker, CRO of Noname Security. “Michele's strategic vision and unwavering commitment to excellence has been and will continue to be a driver for our growth as we support organizations secure APIs.”

Noname Security launched its API security solution in 2019 with a channel-first strategy, knowing the impact the partner community has when working with CISOs. As API security has continued to become a top priority for companies, Noname Security has continued to work closely with partners to help educate and enable them to show strategic value to their customers.

Michele established Noname Security’s channel-first strategy, which the company executes today. She is a saleswoman at heart, working within the channel for 13 years, and believes that approaching channel partners with a service mindset is the key to building successful, lasting partnerships. Michele was previously recognized as a Women of the Channel in 2022 and 2023 . Michele is also featured as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief .

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, and online coverage will start May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across four pillars — Discovery, Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in London.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

