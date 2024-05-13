Regenx Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the “Company” or “Regenx”) (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN:A2DSW3) is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the application to the Alberta Securities Commission for a management cease trade order, under National Policy 12-203 –‎‎ Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”), following the Corporation’s announcement on April 12, 2024 ‎‎(the “Announcement”) that it will be unable to file its audited annual financial statements, ‎management’s ‎discussion and analysis and related certifications for the fiscal year ‎ended December ‎‎31, 2023 (the ‎‎“Annual Filings”) ‎on or before April 29, 2024, as required under applicable securities laws. No decision has been made yet by the Alberta Securities Commission on this application. ‎The Corporation still ‎expects to file the Annual Filings by May 29, 2024. ‎



The Corporation confirms that since the date of the Announcement: (i) there has been no material ‎change to the information set out in the Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) ‎the Corporation is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the ‎‎“alternative information guidelines” under NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing ‎the Annual Filings continues, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release; (iii) there has ‎not been any other specified default by the Corporation under NP 12-203; (iv) the Corporation is not ‎subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (v) there is no material information concerning the ‎affairs of the Corporation that has not been generally disclosed.‎‎

About Regenx Tech Corp

Regenx is positioned for growth in the Clean Tech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit: www.regenx.tech

For further information contact

Regenx Tech Corp.

Greg Pendura

CEO 780-800-0726

investors@regenx.tech

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.