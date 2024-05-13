Manchin Gives West Virginia University College Of Arts And Sciences Commencement Speech

May 13, 2024

Charleston, WV – Yesterday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) spoke at West Virginia University’s (WVU) Eberly College of Arts and Sciences Spring 2024 Commencement Ceremony to applaud the graduates on their terrific accomplishments.

“What I learned at WVU gave me the tools and the confidence to do anything I dreamed possible,” Senator Manchin said in part. “WVU Mountaineers always overcome. The history of this institution shows a dogged persistence in overcoming challenges with creative and innovative solutions. WVU has been at the forefront of turning challenges into opportunities, and it is a lesson that I have carried with me my whole life.”

“Besides our shared love of WVU, you graduates and I have something else in common. I’ll be graduating myself this year after 14 years at a different kind of institution in Washington called the United States Senate,” Senator Manchin continued. “The reality is that you have so much opportunity ahead of you and it starts right here. Each and every one of you has so much to give, to share, and to contribute to your community which in turn strengthens our state and improves our nation. As you go out into the world, know that you can always come home, that all roads lead back to West Virginia.”